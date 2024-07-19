Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Macquarie

Macquarie reissued their outperform rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a $685.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $653.14.

NFLX opened at $643.04 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $697.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $277.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $655.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $601.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

