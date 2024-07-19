Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 0.8% Higher on Strong Earnings

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $678.97 and last traded at $648.45. 4,500,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 3,922,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $643.04.

The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 target price (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.71.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,825 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 805.3% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $280.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $655.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $601.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

