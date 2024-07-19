Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 2.1%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $639.47 and last traded at $642.21. 1,018,418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,869,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $656.32.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price target (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.71.

The firm has a market cap of $271.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $655.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $601.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

