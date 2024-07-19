NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $71.29 and last traded at $71.77. 1,857,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 11,717,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.57. The company has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renasant Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

