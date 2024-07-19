Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $110.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 24,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 38,601 shares.The stock last traded at $97.43 and had previously closed at $98.33.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nicolet Bankshares

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,320.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $41,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,244,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,320.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,528 shares of company stock worth $118,412. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 97.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.70 and its 200-day moving average is $80.54.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.26%.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

