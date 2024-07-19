Niza Global One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.39 Million (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Niza Global has a total market cap of $216,182.14 and approximately $1.39 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Niza Global has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Niza Global token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Niza Global Token Profile

Niza Global’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,899,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,899,999,954 with 5,670,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00076726 USD and is down -19.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,327,181.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

