Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $86.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day moving average of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $92.46.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

