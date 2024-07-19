Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.
Northern Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $86.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day moving average of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $92.46.
Northern Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Northern Trust
Insider Transactions at Northern Trust
In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Trust
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why These 4 AI Stocks Are Must-Watch for 2024 Investors
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Pharma Leader Beats on Earnings, But Shares Fall
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Oracle Pulls Back After Musk Deal Falls Through, Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.