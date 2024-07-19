Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural by 686.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NWN opened at $39.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $44.90.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $433.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.81 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

NWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

