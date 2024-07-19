Notcoin (NOT) Price Hits $0.0163 on Major Exchanges

Notcoin (NOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, Notcoin has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Notcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and $263.37 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Notcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Notcoin

Notcoin’s launch date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,491,025,358 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,491,025,414.69781. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.01571094 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $218,146,702.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

