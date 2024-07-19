Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given New $273.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $223.00 to $273.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NVMI has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nova in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nova in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $206.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.54. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $90.59 and a fifty-two week high of $247.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.78 million. Nova had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nova will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nova in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Nova in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nova by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Nova in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

