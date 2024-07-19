NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Down to $4.34

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.17. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 40,760 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

NovaGold Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.02.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,468 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 238,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,249 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Stories

