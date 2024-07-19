Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Trading Down 5.8%

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $10.10. 168,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 759,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $504.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $417.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.55 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -399.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $26,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,589.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $71,690 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 30.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 92.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

