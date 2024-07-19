Numbers Protocol (NUM) Price Hits $0.0441 on Top Exchanges

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. Numbers Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.54 million and approximately $907,194.18 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Numbers Protocol Profile

Numbers Protocol was first traded on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 648,074,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 648,074,122 with 638,011,138 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.04106391 USD and is down -7.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $710,044.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numbers Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numbers Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

