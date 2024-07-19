NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NXPI. Citigroup boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $282.54.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $279.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.75. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the second quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,520 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

