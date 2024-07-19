Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) shot up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 2,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $51.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.35.
Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter.
Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.
