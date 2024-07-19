Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,368,762 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 622,379 shares.The stock last traded at $17.87 and had previously closed at $18.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.45%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,415,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,902,000 after purchasing an additional 137,929 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $13,168,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

