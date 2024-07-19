Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Stephens

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stephens from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OXY. Truist Financial downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.44.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OXY opened at $63.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 334,461 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,253,071,059. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

