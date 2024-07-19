OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $170.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OCFC stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,864. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OCFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $54,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,535.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Get Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.