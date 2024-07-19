OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Announces Earnings Results

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.09 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.
OFG Bancorp Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE:OFG traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 26,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,563. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59.
OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp
In other news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $253,941.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,603.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About OFG Bancorp
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
