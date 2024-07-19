Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,176. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.64. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

