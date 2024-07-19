ON (NYSE:ONON) Trading 3.9% Higher

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.72 and last traded at $40.72. Approximately 833,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,190,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

ONON has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Friday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.03.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ON in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in ON during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ON by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

