Orange (ORAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

Orange Price Performance

Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Orange has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4523 per share. This is a boost from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORAN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. New Street Research raised shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORAN

About Orange

(Get Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.