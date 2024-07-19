Orange (ORAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.
Orange Price Performance
Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Orange has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $12.41.
Orange Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4523 per share. This is a boost from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Orange
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
