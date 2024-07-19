Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.59

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.59 and traded as high as C$0.66. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 5,500 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$23.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$48.21 million during the quarter. Orbit Garant Drilling had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. Research analysts predict that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, Central and South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

