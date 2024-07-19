Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $95.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,006. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.92. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.11 and a 52 week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 89.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

