Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 158.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 928,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,881,000 after purchasing an additional 568,672 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 495,826 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,988,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,959,000 after purchasing an additional 451,597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 434,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 419,487 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.42.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

