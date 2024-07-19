Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 172.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.38.

Equinix Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $8.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $786.82. The stock had a trading volume of 234,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,747. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $770.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $797.59. The company has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.