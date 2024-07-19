Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

TQQQ traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,479,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,268,352. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $85.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.2828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

