Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.31 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,119 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,629,000 after buying an additional 133,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $337,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.42. 2,144,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,546. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $173.47.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

