Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

DSI stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.57. 150,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,653. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $107.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.66.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.