Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $8.85 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,342 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $8,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TTP Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 407,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,627,000 after buying an additional 54,134 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,970,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.25. The company had a trading volume of 873,908 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

