Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hexcel worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hexcel news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 10,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Guy C. Hachey purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $193,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $193,590. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,706.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.80. 1,451,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,012. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $77.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

