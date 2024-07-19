Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Booking by 29.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,049,000 after acquiring an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Booking by 22.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,492,000 after purchasing an additional 28,904 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,494.00 to $3,497.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,980.15.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $36.69 on Friday, reaching $3,967.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,693. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,144.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,879.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,669.58. The stock has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 999 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,187 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.