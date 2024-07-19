Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 175,378.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,381,000 after buying an additional 112,242 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,275.7% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 29,302 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 602.7% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock traded down $7.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,732,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.59 and a 200 day moving average of $251.92. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $194.37 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.