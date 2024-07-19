Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $11,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,183,000 after buying an additional 955,755 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,973,000 after buying an additional 547,325 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 820,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,585,000 after buying an additional 405,561 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 549,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,770,000 after purchasing an additional 281,743 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3,392.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 189,184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.24. 284,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,846. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $75.55.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

