Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 21,871 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,871 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 3.9 %

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.86. 29,324,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,478,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

