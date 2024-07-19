Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 224 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 42.5% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 323,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,991,000 after purchasing an additional 43,093 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 303,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,105,000 after buying an additional 27,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NUE stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.50. 1,564,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,940. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.14. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $203.00.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.