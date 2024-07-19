Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 419 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,469 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of EOG stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,214,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,901. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.