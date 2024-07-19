Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 4,470 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,869,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.19. 973,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $302.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.94.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

