Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 490 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $35,731,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,503.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 83,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 80,420 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NBIX traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.69. 600,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,567. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.67 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBIX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on NBIX

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,108.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,709 shares of company stock worth $11,009,150 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.