Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 57,650 Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,650 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 7.67% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $12,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTA. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 374,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 77,442 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 51,694 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,046,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 98,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,676,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CTA traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $26.30. 67,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,914. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $28.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

