Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 736 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Avantor by 565.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 203,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.85. 5,883,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,826,793. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AVTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

