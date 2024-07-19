Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.50.

OR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Osisko Gold Royalties

Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total transaction of C$748,140.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total value of C$115,950.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total transaction of C$748,140.00. Insiders sold a total of 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,670 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TSE OR opened at C$24.84 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$15.42 and a 1 year high of C$25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -85.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.22.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$60.75 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. Analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6398844 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.76%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.