Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2024

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLTGet Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.48. 19,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 25,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Owlet Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owlet, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Owlet

(Get Free Report)

Owlet, Inc provides digital parenting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers Dream Sock, a wearable infant health monitor equipped with pulse oximetry technology to track vitals signs, such as pulse rate, oxygen, activity, and sleep patterns; BabySat which is intended for infants with heightened health risk; Owlet Cam, a monitoring device in smartphones that offers video and audio, predictive sleep insights, and cry detections; and accessories, including Owlet Sleeper, as well as Duo and Dream Duo that combines Smart Sock with the Owlet Cam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.