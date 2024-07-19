Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Stake Reduced by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,162,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.93. 2,291,224 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.