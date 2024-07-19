Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,725 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 539,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 65,982 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 183,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $293,867.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,013.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Monday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $13.36. 109,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,636. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $420.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $13.53.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.30 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Featured Articles

