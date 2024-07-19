Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PATK. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.94. The company had a trading volume of 121,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,926. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.20. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $125.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.47. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

