Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,520 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 1.1 %

HCSG stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. 362,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,403. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.