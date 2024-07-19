Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,083 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,215,000 after purchasing an additional 156,225 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 557,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 20.4% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 440,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,558,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 50,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Sterling Infrastructure stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.02. 726,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,076. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $55.45 and a one year high of $137.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $440.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

