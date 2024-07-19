Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,252 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.71% of Asure Software worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 45.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 19,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 86,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,303. Asure Software, Inc. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $15.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $252.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $31.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASUR. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asure Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Asure Software

Asure Software Profile

(Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.