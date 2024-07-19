Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $8.82 Million Stock Position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,243 shares during the period. FS Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.9% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.25% of FS Bancorp worth $8,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 284,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $311.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.94. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $41.95.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.05 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

